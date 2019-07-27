Gun (magazine) control

There is a solution to this endless gun controversy. One side wants a ban on certain assault-style weapons. The opposing side declares the right to purchase and possess these weapons.

I believe the solution does not involve the weapon itself but the magazine, which determines the amount of destruction the weapon possesses.

The law I would like to see is a ban on any magazine that holds more than three cartridges. So in all semiautomatic firearms, whether rifle or pistol, the magazine would only allow a maximum of three bullets. If an individual owned more than one such weapon, only two total magazines would be allowed. (For example, if someone owns five AR-15 rifles, only two magazines would be permitted for all five rifles.)

Revolvers would not be affected because of the inherent difficulty in reloading. But if there is a quick-change cylinder replacement capability, all cylinders would be plugged at three rounds.

There would have to be an amnesty period for existing magazines to be turned in. Any further production would follow the law. After a one-year amnesty period, anyone in possession of an unlawful magazine would be subject to a law similar to owning a fully automatic weapon.

Mark Molnar, Norton

Truth loses out

Both President Trump’s staunch supporters and unwavering critics claimed victory following Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress. There is no victory when people will not let facts stand in the way of their opinions. It seemed like the only goal of those asking questions in the hearings was to support their preconceived notions — truth be damned.

Larry Weigle, Stow

Who's the next 'them'?

So now it's any woman of color, any color other than "white." Previously, it has been the Irish or Catholics or Italians or Asians or Africans or Germans or Poles or Jews or Native Americans. Who knows who will be "them" next year -- you know, the ones who get blamed for any real or imagined problem.

Why do so many people think they will never be the ones singled out for discrimination?

Even white Protestants were considered "troublemakers" at one time. They were persecuted until they left the land they were used to and moved to America in the hope of getting a fresh start.

Who will be next? It could be you.

Roger Marble, Ravenna

Winning is all

Once again, my wife and I find ourselves puzzled to see Mitch McConnell and his gang blocking another bill that would help ensure that our elections are more secure. The only explanation they bothered to put forth was by labeling it as too partisan.

In other words, this and every other piece of legislation brought forth by Democrats only need be labeled as such to signal the faithful that beating the Libs is more important than protecting the thing that keeps us free — elections.

Why are they so eager to leave holes in the system that even their own people say is faulty? But I guess it worked for them in 2016, and as long as it helps them win, that's all that matters.



Todd Schneider, Cuyahoga Falls



