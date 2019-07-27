AKRON

Children's Museum director

to talk at Kiwanis meeting

Traci Buckner, executive director of the Akron Children’s Museum, will speak at the luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Akron at noon Thursday at Spaghetti Warehouse, 510 S. Main St.

The museum, located at 216 S. Main St., offers a vibrant, playful, interactive learning experience for children and families.

Buckner joined the museum after 18 years with the Akron Public Schools system, where she served as the founding leader of the National Inventors Hall of Fame School. Prior to this, she was a classroom teacher, dean of students, assistant principal and principal at several schools.

Tickets are $15 at the door. Reservations can be made by emailing Sarah McBryer at smcbryer@gmail.com.

NORTH CANTON

Opening date not set

for new post office

A long-awaited new post office is going to take a bit longer.

North Canton’s new post office in the Washington Square plaza at 2201 E. Maple St. had been scheduled to open in April.

Three months later, the opening date remains up in the air, a spokeswoman said by email Thursday.

The new location is having issues with its network circuit. It’s preventing internet, phones and other systems from working properly, said Naddia Dhalai, strategic communication specialist for the Northern Ohio and Ohio Valley District of the postal service.

The postal service is working with an outside vendor to resolve the issue, she said. “Once everything is installed and running, we will announce the date it will open.”

“We apologize for the delay and appreciate the community’s patience,” she added.

The postal service closed the North Canton office on North Main Street last August. The closure followed years of discussion about the 58,370-square-foot building, which was too large and drew criticism for its worn-down parking lot.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Seven people arrested on

17 outstanding warrants

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has arrested seven people wanted in connection with 17 outstanding warrants.

Late Wednesday and early Thursday, sheriff’s detectives were attempting to locate Freddie Rutherford, 36, of Windham. He was a suspect in multiple thefts in Portage County and several other counties.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rutherford had several outstanding warrants on drug trafficking, drug possession, obstructing official business and complicity to robbery. After searching several locations in the Ravenna area for Rutherford, sheriff’s detectives with assistance from the sheriff’s patrol division and the Ravenna Police Department, located, arrested and booked into the Portage County jail seven people, including Rutherford.

Rutherford has been charged with trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony, possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony, complicity to robbery, a first-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Also arrested Wednesday and Thursday were:

• Destiny Winning, 25, of Ravenna. She is charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, trespassing, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Toni Burns, 34, of Ravenna. She is charged with aggravated possession, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Sheaha Akers, 37, of Kent. She is charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jason Rentz, 24, of Atwater. He is charged with burglary, a third-degree felony and theft a fifth-degree felony.

In addition, a 42-year-old Kent man who has been charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and a 44-year-old Ravenna man has been charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Fatherhood initiative

available for veterans

The Summit County Fatherhood Initiative (SCFI) is partnering with a program that assists veterans and a new probation effort in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

SCFI will assist fathers in Valor Court, a program for veterans, and Summit County Offender Recidivism Reduction (SCORR), a pilot probation effort, to overcome barriers that may be preventing them from connecting with their children. The fatherhood program will provide workshops, mentoring and help with such issues as child support payment resolution, visitation and custody.

“I’m excited to collaborate with SCFI to provide this critical information to our participating fathers, who are dealing with many personal issues, but still strive to be better at parenting,” Summit County Judge Amy Corrigall Jones, who oversees both Valor Court and SCORR, said in a news release.

For more information on Valor Court or SCORR, contact Susan Sweeney at ssweeney@cpcourt.summitoh.net or 330-643-7840. For more information on SCFI, contact Bill Macchione at williammacchione@jfs.ohio.gov or 216-233-2370.