Queen of Soul: The Cleveland Orchestra will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The music selection includes “Respect,” “Chain of Fools” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” performed by vocalist Capathia Jenkins.

Opera selections: Opera in the Italian Garden 2019 will be at 6 p.m. Sunday featuring the Cleveland Opera and Cleveland Ballet. The free concert is on the lawn of the Italian Renaissance garden. The concert is at 990 East Blvd. in Cleveland.