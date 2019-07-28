A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunken driver early Sunday morning.

The deputy was in his vehicle making a traffic stop at Olde 8 Road in Northfield Township when the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Bill Holland with the sheriff’s department said Ohio State Patrol will be conducting an investigation of the accident and releasing more information later Sunday.

Beacon Journal news partner Channel 5 reported that the driver was apprehended “a few houses down” by the officer, who was treated and released at an area hospital.

