BETHLEHEM TWP. — A township man was bludgeoned to death inside his mobile home trailer.

Dead is 64-year-old Glenn L. Anderson, who was found Saturday morning inside the bathroom of his trailer at 6000 Beth Ave. SW, lot 49. Stark County Coroner investigator Rick Walters said Anderson had been beaten to death with a hammer.

Anderson’s accused killer, 18-year-old Lee V. Berry, placed the 9-1-1 call that prompted Stark County Sheriff deputies to respond to the trailer about 4 a.m.

Berry was still on the scene.

He was placed into custody and taken to the Stark County Jail. Berry is charged with murder, as well as tampering with evidence and domestic violence.

Sheriff’s investigators said both men lived in the trailer, and the killing had been preceded by an argument, according to a news release from Sheriff George Maier’s office.

Walters said an autopsy on Anderson was completed several hours after he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 330-430-3800.