1 Pass the popcorn: "Kiki’s Delivery Service: 30th Anniversary" showing will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The coming-of-age story is from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of "Spirited Away," and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

2 Shakespeare event: Jewish Shakespeare Week kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday with the Ohio Shakespeare Festival. The goal is to unite the theological and the theatrical. Hazzan Matthew Austerklein and actors from the Ohio Shakespeare Festival will examine Jewish themes in the play "Measure for Measure." The free workshop is at Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St., in Akron.