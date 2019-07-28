Police are investigating an ATV crash that left two people dead Sunday morning in Osnaburg Township, southeast of Canton.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived in the 6300 block of Westfall St SE. at 7:54 a.m. Sunday to find Johnathan E. Toth, 31, of Canton, and Michael A. Young Jr., 28, of New Philadelphia, deceased from a crash involving a single ATV.

The vehicle was traveling east on Westfall St SE. when authorities say it went off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and a tree. The victims were thrown from the ATV.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Osnaburg Township Fire Department, Stark County Coroner’s Office and the Canton Metro Crash Team.