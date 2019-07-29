An Akron man who raped a 62-year-old developmentally disabled woman was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A jury last month found Jesse Williams, 34, of Morningview Avenue guilty of rape, burglary, attempted burglary and tampering with evidence.

On Dec. 3, 2018, Williams knocked on the victim’s door, then forced his way into her home and demanded money. She refused, and Williams dragged her upstairs into a bedroom and raped her, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

After the assault, Williams tried to remove evidence of his crimes.

“I am so proud of the survivor,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, who attended the sentencing on Monday. “She showed tremendous strength and courage in standing up to the defendant and telling the judge how this assault has impacted her.”

The prosecutor had a special interest in the case and wanted the victim to be as comfortable as possible during Monday's hearing.

“My office always works hard to comfort and support victims and survivors of sexual assault," Walsh said in an email on Monday. "I had previously met with the survivor in this case and wanted to be at today’s sentencing to show my support.”

Williams was sentenced by visiting retired Cuyahoga County Judge Janet Burnside. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested the maximum of 22 years in prison for his crimes.

According to court records, Williams has had 12 cases in Summit County courts since 2004 for a variety of offenses.

While the victim testified and provided her impact statement, she was accompanied by the Prosecutor’s Office facility dog, Avery, who is used to provide emotional support for children and developmentally disabled adults who witness or are victims of crimes.

“People who prey on the disabled need to be held accountable for their actions,” Walsh said. “My office works hard to do just that."