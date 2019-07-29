A 44-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while he and others were gathered outside a South Akron bar early Sunday, Akron police said.

Police officers were breaking up a large crowd outside the Platinum Lounge at 350 E. South St. around closing time, 2:30 a.m., when they heard a single gunshot.

People began running from the area, and officers found the man. He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment of non-life-threateneing injuries, police said.

Early Saturday morning, a car on South Arlington Street near Johnston Street, in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood, and a nearby residence were struck by bullets. No one was injured, police said.

The car was at a traffic light at about 2:30 a.m. when someone in a black vehicle fired multiple rounds.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (Crimes). Tipsters can remain anonymous.