100 Years Ago (1919)



Sebring resident Earl Fosnaught had quite a story after a trip to Michigan and bullet-riddled car at the Sebring Motor Car Company garage where he worked to prove it. Fosnaught was on his way home from visiting friends in northern Michigan with his mother when he stopped in Reed City, Michigan, at about 2 a.m. on July 26 to put water in the radiator of his Overland touring car. He stopped near the center of town in front of a store where he found two men standing and called to one, asking where he could get water. When he got no reply, he walked to the other and asked where he could get water. The man simply pointed to a pump near the store. The pump made quite a bit of noise as Fosnaught used it to draw water. When he got to his car and lifted the hood, the engine was very hot and he decided to wait for it cool. Suddenly, a fusillade of bullets and buckshot rained down upon and around him, two piercing his coat, another whizzing by his mother’s head in the back seat, several hitting the car, smashing the windshield into thousands of pieces. It was a wonder the Fosnaughts were not killed as citizens who had been awakened by the pump thought them to be part of a gang of thieves looting the store that he was parked in front of. The two men he had confronted had been part of the burglars who he had foiled, at leat one of the gang being hit by the barrage of gunfire which was enough to stop the thieves before they could get away. Once the Reed City residents realized Fosnaught had been the one to foil the robbers, they treated him as a hero and replaced his windshield and gave him every courtesy.



75 Years Ago (1944)



It was reported that Minerva High graduate Lt. Richard D. Mount , a pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress, was a prisoner of war in Switzerland after he was forced to land there. Mount, holder of an air medal, was on his ninth mission at the time of the forced landing.



Glenn Goris, whose parents lived in the 700 block of South Haines Avenue, had received the commission of ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was to see action as a deck officer.



Alfred Louis Gehret, 18, received the wings of a Naval aircrewman at Jacksonville, Florida. A resident of North Park Avenue, he was an aviation radioman third class.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Spec. 5 Richard E. Grove, a 1965 graduate of Marlington serving as a machinist with the 101st Airborne Division, received a Bronze Star for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. No specifics were reported about his service.



Three employees of the Babcock and Wilcox Research Center were awarded 20-year pins, including Howard S. Swenson (manager of the physics and chemistry laboratory), Henry P. Markant (chief of chemical engineering) and Lowell E. Johnson (research engineer in steam generator technology).



25 Years Ago (1994)



For the first time in its history, Mount Union capped its freshman enrollment at 545 students. Officials said that was the maximum number the institution could accept and be served in classrooms and residence halls without affecting the quality of a Mount Union education.



The West Branch Board of Education announced that it was completely debt free.



It was announced that Bob Evans restaurant would open for business at 2501 W. State St. on Monday, Aug. 1.