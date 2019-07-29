A man who hid in the stock room of the Family Dollar on Copley Road waited until the store closed Friday night and robbed the business at gunpoint.

The suspect entered the store at 970 Copley Road in West Akron before closing at 10 p.m. and hid in the stock room, according to Akron police.

When the employees were bringing the cash register drawer to the office, he demanded money while brandishing a black handgun.

He took $3,000 and fled through the fire exit at the rear of the building.

The suspect is described as a black man, age about 20 to 30 years old, about six feet tall and with a long beard. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.