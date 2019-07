1 Decent night out: Wiz Khalifa: The Decent Exposure Tour will roll into the Blossom Music Center on Tuesday. The concert starts at 6 p.m. Blossom Music Center is at 1145 W. Steels Corners Road. Tickets range from $34 to $89.50. Visit livenation.com.

2 Make a splash: Fun at First & Main – Wacky Water Fun is at 11 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Hudson. The free event includes water-themed crafts, games, prizes, snacks and glitter tattoos.