Donyea and Orlando Tyus, convicted in the 2018 random shooting murders of two men in Akron, were sentenced Monday to spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole.

“You will be confined to a cold, dark cell. You will never walk again as free men. You will die in prison,” Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty told the two brothers who stood quietly before her.

McCarty’s remarks, which came after she sentenced the two brothers to life in prison, was loudly applauded by the two deceased men's family members, who were sitting in the back of the courtroom.

McCarty told the brothers that in her 20 years on the bench she has never presided over had a case like this.

“I have never had a case when it was a decision to kill random people,” the judge said.

What happened was not in much dispute, McCarty said: Two men and a woman tried to kill four people.

“It was simply a drive to kill,” she said.

The two brothers, shackled and in orange prison suits, declined to make statements because they will be appealing the convictions. They have maintained they are innocent. Donyea is 30 and Orlando 28.

The Tyus brothers were convicted earlier this month of aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of Bonn Rassavong and Robert McCall and of felonious assault in the attempted shooting of two other people in early morning of July 7, 2018. They and a female accomplice were accused of choosing people at random to shoot.

The jury took seven hours to convict the two men.

Their alleged accomplice, Cheyenne James, 21, was the prosecution’s key witness in the case. She told police that the brothers told her they were starting a group and that the initiation required a murder. She said the brothers threatened to kill her unless she killed someone. James said she tried to shoot a 51-year-old woman but the gun malfunctioned and the woman escaped.

