Babcock & Wilcox Co., a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. in Barberton, will supply three package boilers for Akron Energy Systems, the district energy provider for Akron.

The company said it has been awarded a contract for approximately $3 million to design and supply the oil- and natural gas-fueled boilers.

B&W will be a subcontractor to Cleveland-based NBW Inc. for the project that will provide thermal heating, steam and hot water for downtown Akron businesses. Each boiler will provide up to 150,000 pounds of steam per hour, with delivery expected by Sept. 30.

“In just a few months, B&W will be relocating its headquarters to the city, B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young said in a news release. "We’re looking forward to providing products that will help meet the energy needs of the Akron area, and to being part of the Akron community.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said he welcomed B&W’s work.

“B&W’s experience with clean-burning natural gas technology will help the city improve energy efficiency and reliability while further reducing the carbon footprint of our energy system that provides critical utility service to Akron Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Canal Place and dozens of downtown buildings,” Horrigan said.

B&W will move its corporate headquarters and several hundred employees from Barberton to Akron’s East End development.