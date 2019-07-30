ENERGY

Babcock & Wilcox Co.

awarded boiler contract

Babcock & Wilcox Co., a subsidiary of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. in Barberton, will supply three package boilers for Akron Energy Systems, the district energy provider for Akron.

The company said it has been awarded a contract for about $3 million to design and supply the oil- and natural gas-fueled boilers.

B&W will be a subcontractor to Cleveland-based NBW Inc. for the project that will provide thermal heating, steam and hot water for downtown Akron businesses. Each boiler will provide up to 150,000 pounds of steam per hour, with delivery expected by Sept. 30.

MINING

Unpaid workers disrupt

railroad coal shipment

Former Kentucky miners who say they haven't been paid by bankrupt coal operator Blackjewel LLC were blocking train tracks Tuesday as part of a protest against the company.

More than 20 miners and their families camped on tracks near Cumberland on Monday night to try to block trains hauling coal from a mine in Cloverlick, new outlets reported. Several were still there Tuesday morning holding signs that say "no pay, we stay." Miners allowed a train to pass Monday after police arrived, but have continued to protest and have again blocked the tracks.

Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh said the protesters were spending their time playing cornhole.

ONLINE RETAIL

Amazon facility to bring

800 jobs to Pittsburgh

Amazon plans to establish a warehouse and distribution facility in the Pittsburgh area that will bring more than 800 jobs to the region.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Amazon will open a nonsortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township near Pittsburgh International Airport and has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project.

Amazon says on its website that employees at nonsortable fulfillment centers pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

The company is getting $1.6 million in job creation tax credits from the state.

ECONOMY

Consumer spending rises

for fourth month in row

Consumer spending rose a healthy 0.3% in June, slightly below the strong gains of the past three months, while incomes turned in a solid 0.4% gain for the fourth straight month.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the spending increase followed strong gains of 1% in March, 0.6% in April and 0.5% in May as the consumer rebounded following a lackluster start to the year.

An inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve showed prices rising 1.4% over the past year, well below the Fed's 2% inflation target. Fed officials are widely expected to reduce their benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade Wednesday.