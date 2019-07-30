The stretch of Dart Avenue behind the FirstEnergy Building and the federal courthouse in downtown Akron will be closed for three weeks starting Wednesday.

Dart Avenue from Ash Street to West Market Street was originally scheduled for road work to begin Aug. 5. The new timeline for construction begins Monday and will disrupt travel through early December.

Motorists heading north on Dart will still be able to connect to state Route 59 via the Martin Luther King Boulevard split. To reach Dart, drivers taking the split will need to turn south off Martin Luther King onto North Main Street and then hang another right onto West Market Street, basically looping the new Akron Public Schools administration building.

ABM parking lots near the FirstEnergy building will remain open from West Market St.

The detour will end Aug. 23 but construction is expected to continue through early December.

The south curb lane on West Market Street also will be closed beginning about 500 feet west of Rand Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be maintained in a single lane through to South Main Street.

This work is planned to be completed by Aug. 30.