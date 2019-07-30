BATH — Demolition of the older portion of Bath Elementary School is tentatively slated to start around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The older portion of the building in the Revere Local School District was built in 1923. Demolition on the newer portion, built in 1967, started earlier this month.

Keepsake bricks will be available for free and will be stacked by the construction fence. The district will keep a portion of the bricks for potential future memorials.

The new 87,000-square-foot elementary school will open behind the former school at West Bath and North Cleveland-Massillon roads. The grand opening celebration for the new school is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29.

The district is also building a new high school and transportation facility and renovating the existing middle school and Richfield Elementary.