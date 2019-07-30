Former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School wrestling coach Justin "Harry" Lester has been indicted on all charges relating to his alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Earlier this month, Lester, 35, was charged with three counts of sexual battery and three counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

In April, the Catholic school in Akron placed Lester on unpaid administrative leave. This was after learning of the allegations of the sexual relationship with the student between April 1, 2018, and April 1, 2019, during Lester’s tenure as coach.

Police said the student was 18 to 19 years old at the time of the relationship.

St. V-M President Thomas M. Carone said in an April e-mail that the student had since graduated from high school.

In Akron Municipal Court records, the offense location is listed as 23 N. Walnut St. — the address for the school's Cosgrove Center, used primarily for St. V-M sports and special events.

Lester won four state wrestling titles at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy before graduating in 2001 and going on to wrestle at Northern Michigan University.

A 2012 Olympian and two-time World bronze medalist, Lester was selected to the U.S. World team eight times and won six U.S. Open championships, plus a championship in the 2007 Pan American Games.

He was introduced as St. V-M wrestling coach on April 14, 2016.