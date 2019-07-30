The Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakbugers chain opened its first Greater Akron area outlet today at 863 Arlington Ridge E., off Arlington Road, in Green.

Freddy’s, based in Wichita, Kansas, serves cooked-to-order steakburgers, Vienna beef hot dogs and shoestring fries. And of course it also offers frozen custard.

Amid the growth in healthy eats, the chain embraces it’s old-school eats that aren’t cooked until ordered by customers. A recent slogan says, “If you're gonna be bad, it better be good.”

David Giesen is the franchise owner of the Green location, south of the Bob Evans restaurant, near Interstate 77.

The 2,450 square-foot free-standing eatery, across from Target, features a drive-thru. It seats 80 customers inside, with additional seating o the patio.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The chain uses flat-top grills, and employees press the seasoned burger patties thin, searing them until the edges are crispy. Employees use Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning and pair the shoestring fries with Feddy’s Famous Fry Sauce.

The chain was co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon. Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita.

These days, there are more than 300 Freddy’s in 32 states. Ohio boasts 10 open Freddy’s, including one in Dover.