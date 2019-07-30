Cleveland Clinic Akron General, One-in-Six Foundation and Stewart’s Caring Place are teaming up to provide free prostate cancer screening blood tests and education.

The screenings that will be provided at the events are the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, which is a blood test that determines the level of PSA – a protein produced by the prostate gland – in the bloodstream.

Here are the dates that the Prostate Cancer Coalition will offer free blood tests and educational materials:

• Saturday, Aug. 3: 8-11 a.m. at the African American Male Wellness Walk, Buchtel Community Learning Center, 1040 Copley Road, Akron.

• Aug. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Urban League, 440 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron.

• Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Urban League.

• Nov. 1: 4-7 p.m. at Stewart’s Caring Place, 2955 W. Market St., Akron.

• Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Urban League.

No appointment is needed. Call 330-344-4673 with questions.