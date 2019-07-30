Counselors will be on hand at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Kent today to talk with students, staff and community members after the death of chemistry teacher Mitch Lambert.

Lambert died Monday after he was hit by a car while riding his bike last week.

Counselors will be at the school until 2 p.m. today. A memorial service will be held at the school’s auditorium at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"Dr. Lambert is truly going to be missed as a science teacher and chemistry teacher at Roosevelt. He did work for us for 27 years and not only was he a teacher, but he was a building leader when it came to students and all of the things that are right about Roosevelt. He definitely will be missed," Kent Superintendent George Joseph said.

Lambert taught chemistry for 32 years, 27 of which were at Kent City Schools. He also worked as an adjunct professor at Kent State University, his alma mater. His father, Bob Lambert, also taught science at Davey Junior High and then at Roosevelt.

Lambert received various accolades including Teacher of the Year four times while at Roosevelt, most recently in 2017, the Martha Holden Jenning Scholar Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2003 and the Gene Easter Award in 2017, for which he was nominated by high school Principal Dennis Love.