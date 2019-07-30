The Kent Fire Department is asking people who left behind kayaks after being rescued this summer to pick up their boat at the fire department’s main station.

Kent Fire Chief John Tosko said this week there are three kayaks at the Kent Fire Department’s main station. None of the kayaks have numbers on them so Tosko said it had been more difficult to find the owners.

At least 24 rescues have been made in Kent on the Cuyahoga River due to unusually high water and rapid currents in the area around the Main Street Bridge. The water is high this summer —in part due to heavy rain earlier in the season but also because Akron city engineers letting water out of Lake Rockwell in June so as not to stress the dam.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft requires that kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, sailboats, powerboats and inflatable boat to be registered with the state. Kayaks and canoes do not need to be titled to show proof of ownership, according to the department’s website.

The Kent Parks Department was able to find an owner of a craft that did have a registration, Tosko said.

To reclaim a kayak, Tosko said people should call the fire department at 330-673-8814 and give a description of the kayak. Photos of the person with their kayak, possibly going down a river, are even better, he said. The person then needs to go to the main fire station in downtown Kent across from the police station to claim their kayaks.

The fire department will hold on to the kayaks for at least another month, Tosko said, but after that if they are not claimed, the crafts might be sold at city auction or donated.

“I would like to reunite them with their kayaks,” Tosko said.

