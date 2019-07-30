Randy Schiffbauer, a 22 year-old Akron resident, was arrested for felony theft and criminal damaging for allegedly stealing a bulldozer and driving into the porch of an Akron house.

Akron police said a resident of the house and Schiffbauer had a disagreement prior to the incident that took place July 5.

An Inman Street neighbor told a 911 dispatcher that the bulldozer, which she called a tractor, simply "ran over a car" and "went through the house next door."

From Inman, the bulldozer traveled down Lafollette Street.

The bulldozer drove off before police arrived. Authorities said an enclosed porch was damaged, and a parked vehicle and chain-link fence were also hit.

The bulldozer was later recovered after it was abandoned. The bulldozer, owned by Lockhart Concrete, was taken from a construction site at Chittenden and Bittaker streets.