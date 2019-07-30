One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a midday shooting Tuesday on Brownstone Avenue near Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s Chapel Hill neighborhood.

Akron Police said a 27-year-old man was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital, where he was recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Both victims were found inside a Brownstone Avenue home when police responded to a shooting in progress call.

Police said a black Jeep Cherokee was seen speeding away from the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the slain man, but did not name the victim pending positive identification and notification of relatives.

Police did not have a description of any suspects Tuesday afternoon, but were hoping a witness would come forward with details on the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.