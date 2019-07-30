Local favorites the Party of Helicopters will perform a rare reunion show at Musica in downtown Akron on Saturday as part of the 2019 EarthQuaker Day celebration hosted by effects pedal manufacturer EarthQuaker Devices.

EarthQuaker Day is a mash-up of a music festival, customer-appreciation event and open house for Akron-based EarthQuaker Devices. It will include a guitar show, art installation, street fair. Also, “a pinch of carnival fun and games” are planned, along with a bazaar, according to a news release.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the EarthQuaker facility at 350 W. Bowery St. in Akron. For the times of pedal clinics and band performances Saturday, and information on shows Friday related to EarthQuaker Day, go to https://www.earthquakerday.com/schedule.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, a pedal clinic will be presented by Jamie Stillman, co-owner and president of EarthQuaker Devices and guitarist for The Party of Helicopters, which was active between 1995 and 2004.

NIIGHTS , Caveman and The Party of Helicopters will perform Saturday night at Musica, 51 E. Market St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m.