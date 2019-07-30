Two suspects forced their way into the K Company, a heating and air conditioning contractor, in Coventry Township over the weekend and stole numerous items, including hand tools and power tools.

Also, several catalytic converters were removed from parked vehicles.

The suspects were dropped off in the company’s parking lot by someone driving an extended cab truck with no bed cap or cover, images from a security camera show.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s office at 330-643-2181 or call Summit County CrimeStoppers Inc. at 330-434-2677.