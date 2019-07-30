The Temptations – the current version of the Motown group – will perform at MGM Northfield Park on Nov. 24 as part of an upcoming tour.

Tickets to the concert will cost $34.50 to $65, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

For tickets, go https://bit.ly/2SP24vP.

Presales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

The group originally formed under the name The Elgins in Detroit in 1960.

The “Classic Five” lineup of the group in the 1960s was Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, and David Ruffin.

These days, the only original members of the group is Williams. Other members are Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs and Willie Green Jr.

Tyson joined the group in the early 1980s, Weeks joined in the 1990s and Braggs and Green joined in 2015 or early 2016.

For more information about the concert, go to https://mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html