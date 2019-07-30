Country concert: The Medina County Fair continues this week. Wednesday night's grandstand feature is a concert by artist Jake Owen with guest Carlton Anderson. For more, visit medina-fair.com.

Football time: The 2019 Play Football First Play is at 10 a.m. at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The event features 3,500 children who form a human chain and pass a football along a three-mile route from downtown Canton where the NFL was founded to the front steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.