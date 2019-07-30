A vehicle plowed through the Circle K at 1877 Triplett Boulevard in Akron’s Ellet neighborhood and three suspects got out and loaded an ATM machine into it before driving away.

While police officers were responding, they got a call about the suspect vehicle being in a parking lot in the 400 block of Massillon Road, also in Ellet.

The person reporting this said the suspects left the initial vehicle, got into

a silver Chevrolet Suburban, and drove away.

