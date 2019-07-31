An Akron boy was shot early Wednesday while he was walking near the University of Akron campus, police reported.

The child was walking home about midnight on Brown Street near Cross Street from a nearby store when a black car pulled up.

As the 12-year-old boy fled the scene, he heard gunshots. He felt pain in his ankle and discovered he had been shot.

He was able to limp toward home and his mother transported him to Akron Children’s hospital.

Police said the boy did not report any conversation or words from the driver.

A further description of the man and car was not available.