The following are the sale results from Barnesville Livestock on July 20:



Total head: 125



Cattle: 69



Fats: 0



(0) Steers n/a



(0) Heifers n/a



(0) Hol. n/a



Cows 22 head



Good 58.00-67.00



Medium 40.00-57.75



Thin 39.75 and down



Baby calves 7 head



(BH) (0) n/a



(WT) (7) 5.00-50.00



Cow/Calf 1 pair



(BH) 765.00



Pairs



Bred Cows 1 head



(BH) 725.00



Bulls 3 head



(WT) (3) 50.00-98.00



(BH) (0) n/a



Feeders 17 head



Med. 1 and 2 200-299 (1) 107.50



Steers/Bulls 300-399 (3) 95.00-105.00



400-499 (1) 122.50



500-599 (4) 65.00-105.00



600-699 (1) 97.50



700-799 (3) 87.00-90.00



800 and up (4) 70.00-123.00



Dairy (0) n/a



Feeders 17 head



Med. 1 and 2 200-299 (0) n/a



Heifers 300-399 (2) 70.00-102.50



400-499 (6) 25.00-105.00



500-599 (2) 28.00-92.50



600-699 (20) 60.00-100.00



700-799 (3) 37.00-70.00



800 and up (3) 57.00-91.00



Lambs 30 head



20-50 pounds (13) 90.00-130.00



51-70 pounds (11) 120.00



71-90 pounds (1) 160.00



91-110 pounds (0) n/a



111 and up (1) 111.00



Sheep



Ewe/lambs B/H (0) n/a



Bred Ewes B/H (0) n/a



Ewes/Bucks (4) 60.00



Goats 17 head (goats sold by head)



Cull does (3) 50.00-127.50



Billies (0) n/a



Wethers 100 up (1) 200.00



Heavey kids 70 and up (2) 185.00-200.00



Light kids 69 and down (8) 30.00-157.50



Back to farm does (0) n/a



Reg. Does (0) n/a



Nanny with kids (0) n/a



Hogs 9 head



Pigs (BH) (1) 42.50



Pigs (WT) (3) 11.00-28.00



Hogs (2) 29.00



Sows (0) n/a



Boars 350 down (3) 5.00-7.00



Boars 350 up (0) n/a





