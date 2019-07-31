NEW PHILADELPHIA — Two bullets were fired into a home early Wednesday morning, just missing the head of a sleeping woman, according to the resident who reported the incident in the 200 block of Fourth Street SW.

Police believe the holes were made by .22-caliber ammunition. The bullets entered through an exterior wall and knocked drywall pieces onto a nightstand before becoming embedded in a closet wall.

The shooting was reported at 4:08 p.m. by a man who said he believes the shooter was trying to hit a rooster that lives in the neighborhood.

"Somebody in the neighborhood doesn't like this thing being out here," said the man whose home was shot, and who asked to remain anonymous. "It crows at four in the morning. It doesn't bother me. It's hard to tell who did it, whether they can catch who did it. But it could have been very bad. It's a little scary, a lot scary."

The rooster has been given the name Houdini by residents and police who have marveled at the fowl's ability to escape capture.

The black, red-crested bird cowered under a blue spruce tree Wednesday afternoon, turning away from a photographer.

The man whose home was shot said Houdini is usually not shy, but seemed to have been scared by the gunshots. He said the rooster has lived in the area for about three years.

Police promised to give the area extra patrol.

"They can't be everywhere," said the man whose home was shot.