UTILITIES

Dominion Energy profits

exceed analysts' forecast

Dominion Energy Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $54 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period.

GASOLINE

Fuel companies agree

to settle gouging suit

Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Co. and its Speedway subsidiary have agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky attorney general's office in 2007 over alleged gasoline price gouging.

Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said the companies didn't admit any wrongdoing or liability. The case was set to go to trial Aug. 19.

Beshear's office said in a news release that the settlement resolves claims that the companies violated the state Consumer Protection Act by engaging in price gouging in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and that Marathon engaged in price gouging after a 2011 flood. The complaint was amended in 2011.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in 2015 alleging that Marathon violated antitrust laws is still pending.

TELEVISION

Major networks file suit

against streaming service

The country's biggest TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — have sued Locast, a streaming service that transmits their broadcasts for free, in federal court in New York.

The companies said in the suit, filed Wednesday, that Locast is violating their copyrights and asked for its service to be shut down. Locast has held that under the law, it is allowed to stream the networks without paying them because it is a nonprofit.

The networks are suing because Locast threatens their business model, and they say that Locast is acting on behalf of Dish and AT&T, which owns DirecTV. Cable and satellite TV companies pay TV stations; the TV stations then pay the networks, which are owned by Walt Disney Co., CBS Corp., Comcast Corp and Fox Corp.

EMPLOYMENT

ADP survey finds hires

rising in small business

Small business employment edged up during July as owners gingerly took on new hires.

That report came Wednesday from payroll provider ADP, which counted 11,000 new jobs at its small business customers, those with up to 49 employees. But ADP's smallest customers, those with up to 19 employees, cut 18,000 jobs. The slim overall increase in hiring followed two months of job cuts — small companies cut 13,000 jobs in June and 34,000 in May, ADP said. That followed a gain of 66,000 in April.