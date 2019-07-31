COPLEY — A local dentist's office is offering free dental care to the community.

Stephanie Aldrich and her team at Akron Dental Concepts are hosting their fourth annual Free Dental Day for those in need of dental treatment.

The free services are available day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Akron Dental Concepts, 1000 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 13.

“Our community does so much for our families that this is an easy way to give back,” Aldrich said in a news release.

Health restrictions do apply. Adults can choose to have a filling, an extraction or a cleaning done. Free toothbrushes are available.

Treatment is done on a first-come, first-served basis. The last patient will be seen at 2 p.m.

In the first year for the event, the office saw 23 patients and gave away $7,000 worth of free services in cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions. In the second year, the office saw 73 patients and gave away $15,800 worth of free services.

Last year, the office saw 50 patients and donated more than $16,800 of free dental care to those in need.

Donations and volunteers also are being accepted. For more information, call 330-666-7440. To help with the event, email docaldrich@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.