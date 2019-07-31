Copley Township voters will see a 4-mill fire levy on the November ballot.

Township trustees unanimously approved placing the replacement levy on the ballot during a special hour-long Monday night meeting.

Township Administrator Janice Marshall said the levy would cost a homeowner $140 a year for a home valued at $100,000.

The levy would generate an estimated $2.13 million annually.

The levy would add 1.5 mills to a 2.5-mill continuous levy on the books since the 1990s.

Fiscal projections show the fire department budget faces a $531,115 deficit at the end of the year.

If approved by voters, the new levy would remain on the books as a continuous levy.

A 3.3-mill, three-year levy that expires at the end of the year is expected to be on the November 2020 ballot.

It generates $1.63 million a year.