Thirty Akron-area young professionals will be recognized as emerging leaders by the Greater Akron Chamber at a ceremony next month.

The Chamber on Wednesday announced the winners of its 13th annual “30 for the Future” awards, honoring members of the community ages 25-39 who are making a difference in their workplaces and in the region.

The awards are part of the Chamber’s effort to attract and retain talent in the region. Winners were selected by independent committees that reviewed nominations from members of the Chamber as well as local for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Finalists’ professional accomplishments, leadership and community service were criteria.

The recipients and their affiliations:

Michael Allio, entrepreneur; Lizzi Aronhalt, visual artist/St. Sebastian School; Katie Beck, Gum-Dip Theatre/North Akron CDC; Vish Bhatt, Akron Children's Hospital; Nathanael Billow, The Billow Co.;

Chris Billow, 9th District Court of Appeal; Garrick Black II, Akron Urban League/Noir Creative; Brit Charek, Bechdel Fest; Jessica Cherok, GAR Foundation; Dioswal Cook, University of Akron;

Lisa Dalpiaz, Akron-Canton Airport; Byron Delpinal, Sparkbox; Melissa Dunham, Bober Markey Fedorovich; Laura Fryan, Brouse McDowell; Brendan Haggerty, Legacies of Success;

Nicole Hagy, Akron Municipal Court; Nzinga Hart, Kent State University; Sharetta Howze, Hidden Tr3asures; Logan Jennings, Summit Sports and Social; Stephen Knittel, County of Summit;

Annie McFadden, City of Akron; Randa Nemer, Barberton City Schools; Lindsey Phillips, Amp Strategy; Jessica Robb, Akron Public Schools; Lori Schoenfelder, Oriana House, Inc.;

Laura Slomsky, Northwestern Mutual; Angela Smith, Summa Health; Samantha Szilagyi, FirstEnergy; Bronlynn Thurman, GAR Foundation; and Heather Welsh, Sequoia Financial Group.

Recipients will be recognized Sept. 19 at a ceremony at The NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

The celebration, which begins at 5:30 p.m, is open to the public. Tickets are available at www.greaterakronchamber.org.

The program's sponsors include Akron RubberDucks, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com, Pritt Entertainment Group and WKSU 89.7 NPR.