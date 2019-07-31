A new winery in Ravenna is already expanding, and will soon have a patio

It’s a win for the West Main Street Winery, at 234 W. Main St, and the downtown area. Patrons will be able to have a glass of wine outdoors. The patio will be at the back of the property, improving the rear of the building.

The Ravenna Planning Commission approved a deck for the winery on Tuesday.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of a conditional use certificate, allowing owners Jim and DeAnne Wade to build the patio behind the business.

Construction manager Nathan Monroe said the patio will seat 25 patrons, and include a wheelchair-accessible ramp. He said the 17-by-22-foot patio would improve the "aesthetics" of the back of the business.

Previously, city officials questioned whether the patio could be constructed in the back parking area, because other businesses also use the lot. But Jim Wade said the deck is only being constructed on the spaces used for his business, which limits its size. He said he spoke to other business owners in the area, who favor the idea of the patio.

“I tried to make everyone happy,” he said.

Mayor Frank Seman said he was glad to see the Wades improve the back of their building.

“Hopefully this is the start of a trend among businesses in that area,” he said. “I think every single person in this room is looking forward to your success.”

