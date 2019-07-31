Massage parlors in seven counties were raided Wednesday as part of a long-term sex trafficking investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Agents reportedly began receiving complaints about possible illegal activity taking place in massage parlors in 2017. The Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Secret Service of Northern Ohio Task Force investigated.

Last week, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted several people on counts of promoting prostitution: Jia Yue Dong, 42, Cui Rong Chen, 44, Fei Wang, 41, and Yan Wang, 41, all of Brunswick; Chengqiang Yu, 48, of North Royalton; and Robert Swartz, 50, of Copley.

The Medina County Grand Jury indicted Yulian Fu, 50, of North Royalton, on the same charge.

Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reported that search warrants were issued at:

• JC Relaxing, Inc., also known as Relax Massage, 3321 Center Road, Brunswick.

• Hua Nan Massage (formerly SJ Relax, Inc.), 4004 Milan Road, Unit A, Perkins Township.

• Robust Asian Massage, LLC, 16360 Pearl Road, Strongsville.

• SC Relax, Inc., 14403 Pearl Road, Strongsville.

• Sunny H. Reflex, Inc., 7914 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights.

• Relax, Inc., 1211 West Main Street, Kent.

• Lucky Jade, LLC., 2747 Medina Road, Medina.

• Ming Relax, Inc., 4000 Oberlin Avenue, Unit 2, Lorain.

• Bamboo Relaxing Massage, Inc., 2522 Cleveland Road, Unit A; Wooster.

• W&D Relax, Inc.,1523 Lexington Avenue, Unit A, Mansfield.

• Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 17456 Lorain Avenue, Unit A, Cleveland.

• Sun GR Reflect, Inc., 26761 Royalton Road, Columbia Station.

• Posh Massage, Inc., 37300 Detroit Road, Avon.

• 1299 Old Eagle Drive #M5, Brunswick.

• 1287 Old Eagle Drive # 109, Brunswick.

• 411 Plymouth Court, Brunswick.