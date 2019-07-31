Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend begins Friday.

There will be no state or local sales tax from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4. on school supplies and teaching materials priced at $20 or less each.

Additionally, clothing priced at $75 or less per item also will be exempt from sales tax. Clothing includes uniforms (athletic and nonathletic), shoes and shoe laces, insoles for shoes, sneakers, sandals, boots, steel-toed shoes, underwear, socks and stockings, hosiery, coats and jackets, gloves and mittens for general use. Eligible clothing also includes hats and caps, neckties, aprons (household and shop), lab coats, athletic supporters, bathing suits and caps, diapers, formal wear and wedding apparel.

There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. The qualification is determined item by item.

Eligible items purchased via mail, phone, online or email during the holiday weekend also are exempt from the sales tax.

An Ohio Senate bill approved last year provides for a permanent sales tax holiday on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year.

For more information on the sales tax holiday, go to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday FAQs at https://bit.ly/2mXkOdt,

The department can be reached at 1-800-304-3211.