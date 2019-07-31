Sundae Sunday

It is Sundae Sunday at the Akron Zoo. Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, ice cream will be served to all guests. The activity is included with zoo admission.

Library birthday

The Odom Boulevard Library in Akron will hold a 20th anniversary party at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be activities and giveaways. The library is at 600 Vernon Odom Blvd.

Historic event

The Copley Bicentennial/Heritage Day starts at noon Saturday. The festivities will take place in the Copley Community Park. There will be food, games, activities, crafts, business displays, entertainment and a parade at 5 p.m.

Outdoor movie

Movie Night On The Lawn at Tudor House starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Disney's "Finding Nemo" will be shown at 8:45 p.m. There will be lawn games, trivia and food trucks. Tudor House, on the Portage Lakes Waterfront, is at 655 Latham Lane in New Franklin.

Kids' flick

The movie "Goosebumps 2" will be shown at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit County Main Library, 60 S. High St. The movie is free.

Abandoned photos

“Ohio's Forgotten History: Abandoned Spaces” will be the subject of a 6 p.m. Thursday talk by photographer Johnny Joo at the Mogadore Library. He will discuss his latest book, "Ohio's Forgotten History Part One," with photos of Geauga Lake, Randall Park Mall and Rolling Acres Mall.

Super movie

This week's free Movies@Main at the Main Library in downtown Akron is "Shazam!" The movie, which follows a foster kid's transformation into a superhero, will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.