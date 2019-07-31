AKRON

Man killed in shooting

identified by authorities

The 27-year-old man shot in Akron’s Chapel Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that David Y. Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death is homicide.

Johnson was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital, where on Tuesday he was recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His wounds were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday.

Both men were found inside a Brownstone Avenue home, near Tallmadge Avenue, when police responded to a call about a shooting.

Police said Tuesday that a black Jeep Cherokee was seen speeding away from the scene.

Police Capt. Dave Laughlin said Wednesday that police still did not have a description of any suspects.

He said both victims were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

"It's my understanding [the man who was shot in the shoulder] did not see the shooter to be able to identify him."

$1.25 million bequest

to aid UA programming

University of Akron student athletes will have access to year-round leadership training and career development and other opportunities thanks to a $1.25 million gift from Keith A. Cline Jr. and his wife, Stephanie L. Cline.

The Clines, who live in Southlake, Texas, and are both graduates of UA, have committed the money to establish and operate the Athletics and Leadership Academy and create an endowment to ensure its continued operations.

The Leadership Academy will be known as the Keith A. Jr. and Stephanie L. Cline Athletics Leadership Academy.

Keith Cline, who was president and CEO of La Quinta lodging from 2016 to 2018, is president and CEO of CorePoint Lodging Inc., a U.S. lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns 310 hotels.

Stephanie Cline since graduating from UA focused on the couple’s family. She also donates time to several charitable organizations.

The privately funded Leadership Academy “aims to equip student athletes at UA with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve success both during and after their collegiate careers,” UA said in a statement.

The academy, in addition to leadership training and career development, will focus on community engagement and personal enrichment.

Members of UA’s organization of former student athletes, the Varsity “A,” will be asked to serve as mentors to the university’s 500-plus student-athletes.

The UA athletics department also will be partnering with academic departments to provide experiential learning and leadership development opportunities for student-athletes.

COPLEY

Trustees move ahead

with 4-mill fire levy

Copley Township voters will see a 4-mill fire levy on the November ballot.

Township trustees on Monday unanimously approved putting the replacement levy on the ballot during a special hour-long meeting.

Township Administrator Janice Marshall said the levy would cost a homeowner $140 a year for a home valued at $100,000.

The levy would generate an estimated $2.13 million annually.

The levy would add 1.5 mills to a 2.5-mill continuous levy on the books since the 1990s.

Fiscal projections show the fire department budget faces a $531,115 deficit at the end of the year.

If approved by voters, the new levy would remain on the books as a continuous levy.

A 3.3-mill, three-year levy that expires at the end of the year is expected to be on the November 2020 ballot.

It generates $1.63 million a year.

STARK COUNTY

Sheriff increases efforts

to catch impaired drivers

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said the entire month of August will be an increased enforcement period, focusing on impaired drivers.

A Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Blitz — with even more emphasis on getting drunken drivers off the road — will run from Aug. 17 through the end of the month.

During the month, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will log an additional 140 enforcement hours throughout the county.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stark County has had 16 alcohol-related traffic fatalities so far this year. That compares with 39 for all of 2018 and 27 for all of 2017.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a state grant that provides for additional funding for the increased enforcement programs.

Summit County has had 15 alcohol-related traffic fatalities this year; Portage County has had eight; Medina County has had four; and Wayne County has had four.