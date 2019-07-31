Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said the entire month of August will be an increased enforcement period, focusing on impaired drivers.

A Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over Blitz – with even more emphasis on getting drunken drivers off the road – will run from Aug. 17 through the end of the month.

During the month, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will log an additional 140 enforcement hours throughout the county.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stark County has had 16 alcohol-related traffic fatalities so far this year. That compares with 39 for all of 2018 and 27 for all of 2017.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a state grant that provides for additional funding for the increased enforcement programs.

Summit County has had 15 alcohol-related traffic fatalities this year; Portage County has had 8; Medina County has had 4; and Wayne County has had 4.