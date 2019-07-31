The 27-year-old man shot in Akron’s Chapel Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that David Y. Johnson died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death is homicide.

Johnson was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital, where on Tuesday he was recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His wounds were not life-threatening, police said Tuesday.

Both men were found inside a Brownstone Avenue home, near Tallmadge Avenue, when police responded to a call about a shooting.

Police said Tuesday that a black Jeep Cherokee was seen speeding away from the scene.

Police Capt. Dave Laughlin said Wednesday that police still did not have a description of any suspects.

He said both victims were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

"It's my understanding [the man who was shot in the shoulder] did not see the shooter to be able to identify him."

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.