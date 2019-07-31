The Main Street Wadsworth nonprofit will unveil the latest downtown mural – depicting three industries that built Wadsworth – at 4:30 p.m. Friday as a prelude to the city’s First Friday event.

The unveiling will be at 141 Main St. in downtown Wadsworth.

The new 3,000-square-foot mural, by artist Ben Schuh of Iowa, was completed ahead of schedule due to “excellent weather conditions,” according to a release from Main Street Wadsworth, which oversees the mural project and First Fridays..

This Friday’s First Friday event downtown will feature a hot air balloon tethered downtown and the American Legion Pig Roast, in front of the American Legion Post 170 at 129 Main St., from 10:30 a.m. until the food runs out, which is typically around 8 or 8:30 p.m.

First Friday events – including food for purchase, family-friendly activities and music at various downtown businesses – will run from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to the Main Street Wadsworth Facebook page. First Fridays are the first Friday of each month.

The businesses pictured in the mural are: the Wadsworth Salt Co., Ohio Injector Co. and the Ohio Match Co., the originator of the famous Ohio Blue Tip Matches.

On Saturday, the Wadsworth Municipal Airport, at 840 Airport Dr., will be the site of the city-organized Balloons Over Wadsworth. Attendees are encouraged to bring their seating and blankets. Food vendors will start serving at 4 p.m., and the balloons will launch between 6 and 6:30 p.m. (weather permitting). The balloons will return for a “Night Glow” around 9 p.m. (also weather permitting).

The first set of downtown Wadsworth murals was unveiled at the July 5 First Friday. For these murals, local artist Paulette Grubb depicted five scenes of Wadsworth history. These murals are in Bicksler Alley on High Street, between Bicksler Electric and Sub Station. Donations to the mural project can be made online at www.mainstreetwadsworth.org/art-mural-project.