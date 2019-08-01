A 60-year-old Akron man died in a single-car accident Wednesday evening after he lost control of his van and it flipped over on the All-America Bridge just north of downtown Akron.

The man was southbound and traveling at a high rate of speed on the bridge, also known as the Y-bridge, when he wove in and out of traffic, attempting to pass another vehicle. He lost control of his Ford E-350 XL van as he was moving from one lane to the next, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at about 7:40 p.m.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office will release the man’s name after family members have been notified.