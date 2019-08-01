The new female snow leopard cub at the Akron Zoo will make her debut from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Zoo spokeswoman Elena Bell said Thursday that the zoo “will slowly increase her time out into the habitat so she has time to adjust.”

Eventually, the cub will be in the zoo’s snow leopard habitat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Her debut follows a naming contest, and Friday the cub’s name will be revealed.

The final name options are Bayara, Tuya and Baya.

These names garnered the most votes in a contest that wrapped up Wednesday. People voted for their favorite name among a predetermined list.

Thursday each of the names will painted on a separate ball. Friday, the three balls will be presented to the cub’s mother, Shanti, and the cub. The name on the first ball touched by Shanti or the cub will be the winning name.

The cub was born April 29. When she was three days old, she was diagnosed with a congenital eye condition called colobomas, which is relatively common in snow leopards.

The zoo has three snow leopards: the new cub, Shanti and the cub’s father, Tai Lung.