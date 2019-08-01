A Barberton bar owner has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for attacking a woman on New Year's Day.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O’Brien handed down the sentence Thursday against Todd Cleavenger, 42, of Chenoweth Drive in Barberton, after a jury had found him guilty in June of kidnapping, felonious assault and abduction.

The female victim testified at his sentencing hearing.

“I am so proud of the victim, who showed tremendous strength when she testified at trial and today when she spoke to the court about how this has impacted her. This sentence protects not only the victim, but the community from a violent man,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh after the proceeding. “This was a vicious, brutal assault which caused significant and serious injuries. The attack will affect the victim for the rest of her life.”

Authorities say the incident happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 after the victim left the Garage Bar, which was owned by Cleavenger, and went to another bar.

After the bar closed, a friend took her home, where she was confronted by Cleavenger.

"Cleavenger beat the victim and prevented her from leaving," prosecutors said Thursday. "The victim eventually climbed out a window, went to a neighbor’s house and called police."

Among the injuries suffered by the victim was a broken nose.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.