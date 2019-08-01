ALLIANCE — Thousands of scarlet carnations have arrived in the Carnation City as the 60th Greater Alliance Carnation Festival gets underway.

More than 30 events — including an auto show, hot air balloon lift off, community breakfast, rib fest and parade — will take place throughout the Alliance area during the festival, which runs from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 11.

This week, a group of volunteers, under the leadership of longtime Carnation Sales Chair Regena Clair, worked to prepare the first batch of carnations under a tent in the parking lot of Carnation City Mall.

Clair ordered 12,000 carnation for this year’s festival.

They will be sold during the festival and will be visible throughout the city.

Carnations also will be used to decorate the floats that will appear Aug. 10 in the Grand Parade.

For more information on the festival – including a schedule of events – go to http://www.carnationfestival.com.