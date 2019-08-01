Copley Township is throwing a party this weekend 200 years in the making.

The township’s Heritage Days — celebrating the township’s bicentennial — will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Copley High School, with a charity football game featuring police and fire department teams.

At 7:30 p.m, a concert by the Akron Symphonic Winds will be presented at the high school band practice field. The concert will feature a piece composed to commemorate the bicentennial.

Fireworks will follow after dark. The fireworks will be released on the property directly east of the high school across Cleveland-Massillon Road next to the A. Schulman building.

On Saturday, the Copley Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m to 11:30 a.m. at the Fire Station No. 1 at Copley Town Hall, 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road.

From noon to 8 p.m Saturday, the Copley Community Park, 3232 Copley Road, will be the site of a celebration featuring food and vendors, including crafts, businesses and non-profit exhibits.

Free activities will include inflatables, laser tag and a rock-climbing wall. Teens can skateboard in a teen area.

A beer garden, featuring Akronym Brewery, will be set up at the park. There also will be a DJ offering music all day, a bake-off contest and music by Charm the Guard.

Free hot dogs and beverages also will be available at the park for as long as supplies last and food trucks, Township Administrator Janice Marshall said.

She advised residents to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park.

The Copley Bicentennial Parade — featuring more than 78 units — will step off at 5 p.m. Saturday from the Copley Police Department, 280 Sunset Drive. The parade route travels east down Copley Road to Copley Community Park. Entries will be announced at Copley Circle.

After the parade, a pedal tractor pull for children ages 4 to 11 will take place at the park. Registration will be available earlier at the park.

On Sunday, the Copley Circle will be the site of closing ceremonies, which will include the opening of a time capsule from 1999, reading of a proclamation and an ice cream social. The 6 p.m. ceremony will include state and local dignitaries.

A Heritage Days schedule of events can be found at https://www.copleyheritageday.org/schedule.html.