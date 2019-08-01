The animated movie “The LEGO Movie: The Second Part” will be the shown at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 for the season’s second Movie Night at Canal Park in downtown Akron.

This is the seventh year the Akron RubberDucks have shown movies at the ballpark on Main Street.

Movies are shown when the team is on a road trip.

“The Lego Movie: The Second Part” will be presented by FirstEnergy, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Summa Health Foundation.

Tickets are $5 and all-you-can-eat picnic tickets are $25 (includes the movie). Tickets are available at akronrubberducks.com, by calling 330-253-5151, or at the Canal Park box office (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday).

Children ages 3 and under enter for free. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Concession stands and restrooms will be open. Attendees can play and relax on blankets in the outfield grass of Canal Park before the film is shown on the 26-foot by 68-foot high-definition video board.

No outside food or beverages are allowed, and no chairs or strollers are permitted on the playing field.